1,189 new COVID-19 cases recorded in last 24 hr
Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
181 more cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 161 in Almaty, 49 in Shymkent, 77 in Akmoal region, 28 in Aktobe region, 65 in Almaty region, 59 in Atyrau region, 87 in East Kazakhstan, 31 in Zhambyl region, 90 in West Kazakhstan, 195 in Karaganda region, 38 in Kostanay region, 11 in Kyzylorda region, 31 in Mangistau region, 59 in Pavlodar region, 10 in North Kazakhstan, 17 in Turkestan region raising the country’s caseload to 392,884.
