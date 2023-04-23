Kazakhstan's Atyrau refinery plans to boost output in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Kazakhstan’s Atyrau oil refinery expects increase in output to 5.4 million tons in 2023, Trend reports via KazMunayGas company.

According to the company, the primary task of the Atyrau refinery for 2023 remains to increase production efficiency and uninterrupted supply to the domestic market with high-quality petroleum products.

Moreover, the refinery plans to ensure the depth of processing at the level of at least 80.15 percent, as well as to reduce the loss of petroleum products and burnt and process fuel to 12.17 percent.

Meanwhile, during the first quarter of 2023, the Atyrau refinery has implemented 100 percent of the production plan by processing 1.4 million tons of oil.

"In total, more than 1.2 million tons of marketable products were produced at the Atyrau refinery in the reporting period of 2023, including diesel fuel – 367,000 tons, RON-92, RON-95, Super (RON-98) fuels – 392,000 tons, jet fuel – more than 32,000 tons, liquefied gas – 47,000 tons," the company said.

At the same time, the average depth of oil refining in the first quarter accounted for 77.6 percent, while the share of light oil products in the total volume of raw materials processed stood at almost 60 percent.

In March 2023, the processing depth at the Atyrau refinery increased to 82.1 percent.