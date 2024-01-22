Spain, Kazakhstan to co-organize Middle Corridor conference - Secretary of State

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Spain may organize a conference with a focus on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or the Middle Corridor), said Sheana Mendes, the Secretary of State for Trade of Spain and co-chairman of the Kazakh-Spanish intergovernmental commission, during a meeting with the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Spain Danat Musayev, Trend reports.

Thus, Mendes expressed the country's readiness to organize business conferences dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the Kazakh-Spanish strategic partnership.

According to her, the main focus of the events will be on the following topics: the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, mining and agro-industry, and agriculture.

In turn, Musayev drew the attention of the Secretary of State to the need to update the agreement on mutual protection of investments as soon as possible, which will open up new niches for cooperation between the countries.

The issues of developing cooperation in the fields of digitalization, logistics, and agriculture, as well as the possibility of expanding the range of Kazakhstani goods exported to Spain, became separate topics of the negotiations.

In addition, the interlocutors discussed prospects in the fields of extraction and processing of rare earth metals and the transfer of industrial technologies.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel