Night at border passed without shots, but situation remains tense - National Security Committee of Kyrgyzstan

As of 8:00 a.m. on September 18, the night on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Batken and Osh Oblasts of Kyrgyzstan passed without any shots and violations of the ceasefire agreements between the parties, the press service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, Trend reports citing Kabar.

It said that despite the measures taken on both sides, the situation continues to be tense.

Currently, representatives of the parties continue to work at the state border, who are carrying out appropriate work to strictly comply with the reached agreements. The deputy head of the cabinet of ministers - chairman of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic Kamchybek Tashiev is on site, who continues to coordinate the work of local authorities to regulate the situation, the report said.

On September 14, Tajikistan showed armed aggression by attacking Kyrgyz border outposts and villages. On September 16, the Tajik side, violating all previously reached agreements, again attacked border and civilian facilities along the entire perimeter of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border in the Batken region.

Tajikistan used heavy armored vehicles, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and aircraft in an attempt to seize the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 129 people were injured from the Kyrgyz side, 24 died, including children.

An emergency regime has been introduced in the Batken region.