Kyrgyzstan, Alvarez & Marsal agree to swiftly develop cooperation roadmap

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 16. Kyrgyzstan and the Alvarez & Marsal Holdings consulting company have agreed to establish a working technical group and swiftly develop a roadmap for bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the agreement was reached during a meeting between the Chairman of the Cabinet, Akylbek Japarov, and the Managing Director of the company, Peter Briggs, in Washington.

During the meeting, the parties discussed matters related to attracting foreign investments into key infrastructure projects and sustainable development initiatives in Kyrgyzstan. They also outlined priority areas for bilateral cooperation.

Japarov highlighted Kyrgyzstan's continued sustainable growth, stating that in the first quarter of 2024, the economy grew by 8.8 percent. In 2023, the country's GDP reached 1.228 trillion soms ($13.751 billion), with a growth rate of 6.2 percent, significantly higher than in previous years.

Alvarez & Marsal Holdings is a global provider of professional services, renowned for its expertise in turnaround management and enhancing the performance of numerous prominent businesses, both domestically in the US and internationally.

A delegation led by Chairman Japarov is currently in Washington to participate in the spring meetings of the boards of governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG).

The primary focus of Kyrgyzstan's agenda at these meetings will be the construction of the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant (HPP).