Hungary eyes stronger customs cooperation with Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Hungary eyes stronger customs cooperation with Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Deputy Head of the International Relations Department of the Hungarian National Tax and Customs Administration Zsuzsa Kecskes said in an exclusive interview with Trend that the Kyrgyz customs service has initiated cooperation in the field of training and professional development.

"An agreement related to the initiative was signed on November 6, 2024 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, during the OTS Summit. The operationalization of the signed agreement can begin in the first half of 2025," she said.

Kecskes noted that her country also has close ties with Uzbekistan highlighted by a customs cooperation agreement signed in 2022.

"In 2024 we had several rounds of discussion on future cooperation. An exchange program for Uzbekistani Colleagues will take place in 2025. It has to be noted that the cooperation with non-EU countries are carried out with maximum consideration of the obligations arising from Hungary's membership in the European Union," she said.

Kecskes pointed out that in the framework of the customs cooperation with Uzbekistan the following topics are of interest of the Uzbek Party: inspection of international couriers and postal items, the fight against drug smuggling through postal items, the experiences of the Hungarian customs authority in the field of digitalization, the use of artificial intelligence in the risk management system of the customs authority and the training of customs officials. She noted that there is another possibility for cooperation within the World Customs Organization.

Kecskes recalled that Hungary joined the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) as an observer state in 2018 and has been strongly committed to developing and strengthening the relationship with the member states ever since.

"This commitment is deeply rooted in the shared historical and cultural ties, and it reflects our strategic vision, the "Eastern Opening" policy, which is a top governmental priority. This policy underlines our dedication to forge closer economic, cultural, and political partnerships with countries across Central Asia and the broader Turkic-speaking world.

In the area of customs and trade, we recognize the immense potential of strengthening cooperation to unlock new opportunities for growth, reduce barriers, and streamline trade processes across our regions. These platforms provide us with valuable opportunities to exchange expertise, share best practices, and work together to address common challenges. Such collaborative efforts are essential to achieving our shared goal of building a more integrated, efficient, and innovative customs framework, which will ultimately benefit all our nations," she said.

Kecskes noted that the NTCA values its strong relations not only with the OTS but also bilaterally with its member states.

"These one on one partnerships enhance our multilateral efforts and reflect our shared commitment to cooperation and mutual growth. As an observer state we would be honored to organize an informal meeting in Budapest this year, bringing together Heads of Customs from the OTS. The meeting will provide a platform to discuss practical steps for enhancing collaboration, particularly in customs modernization, digital trade, and regional trade facilitation.

We firmly believe that collaboration in customs and trade is not merely technical - it is fundamental to our shared prosperity. By working together, we can ensure that our regions be more interconnected and better positioned to respond to the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century," she concluded.

