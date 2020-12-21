Leaders of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan talk over the phone

On 21 December 2020, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has held a telephone conversation with the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

The President of Turkmenistan sincerely congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the fruitful chairmanship in the CIS and the successful organization of the summit.

It was emphasized that in complicated conditions associated with the intensification of crisis in the global economy and the spread of coronavirus infection, Uzbekistan has managed to implement the Concept of Chairmanship in the Commonwealth, as well as important initiatives to enhance multilateral cooperation.

Presidents noted with deep satisfaction the current high level Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership.

In spite of the consequences of the pandemic, trade relations have been developing steadily, the mutually advantageous interaction is deepening across economic sectors, in energy, transport and logistics, with enhancing humanitarian exchanges.

The leaders spoke in favor of stepping up the activities of the joint Intergovernmental Commission to promote new projects of industrial cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to the continuation of active contacts in culture, education and healthcare, the organization in both countries of joint events and forums with the wide participation of famous art figures and academia.

The sides exchanged views on the current issues in international and regional agenda.

The President of Uzbekistan expressed support for the initiative of Turkmenistan President to hold a high-level Ashgabat conference as part of the International Year of Peace and Trust. An agreement has been reached on the participation of Uzbekistan delegation in the forthcoming event.

Following the conversation, Presidents exchanged cordial New Year greetings, wishing the fraternal peoples of the two countries peace, wellbeing and prosperity.