Uzbekistan, Pakistan discuss increasing trade turnover to $1 billion

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov received the Ambassador of Pakistan, Syed Ali Asad Gilani, Trend reports citing Kun.uz

At the meeting, the parties noted with satisfaction the positive dynamics in the development of the Uzbek-Pakistani strategic partnership, which play an important role in strengthening the interconnectedness between Central and South Asia.

The sides exchanged views on the schedule of upcoming meetings, including the visit of the Foreign Minister of Pakistan to Uzbekistan to participate in the meeting of the SCO Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, to be held on July 28-29, 2022 in Tashkent.

An agreement was reached to continue coordinating the efforts of Uzbekistan and Pakistan in the international arena, in particular within the framework of the UN, the SCO, the Organizations of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Particular attention was paid to the prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation through signed agreements on transit and preferential trade between the two countries. The parties confirmed their mutual intention to increase the volume of trade up to $1 billion.