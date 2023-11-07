China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway to aid dev’t of crisis resilience, Uzbek minister says

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 7. Uzbekistan will invest its own money in the development of the railway, which will provide an alternative corridor to help better overcome crises and support economic growth, Uzbek Deputy Minister of Transport Zhasurbek Choriev said, Trend reports.

As per Choriev, the participants of the construction project do not envision its implemented through Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

"Despite its $5 billion cost, PPP has no place in the construction of this facility because it is a strategic project." Because there are three countries engaged, there may be a consortium formed, and additional countries may be interested in investing in the construction process," he speculated.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the project was halted in September 2023 owing to financial difficulties.

Nonetheless, Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobayev refuted this information a few days later.

The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is a proposed 454-kilometer rail link that would connect the railway networks of China and Uzbekistan via Kyrgyzstan.

