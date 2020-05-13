UNİSEF send dressings for İranian children with EB

Dressings produced by the Swedish Pharmaceutical Company Mölnlycke were dispatched to Iran in cooperation with UNICEF Global Supply Center in Copenhagen, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Iran's Ministry of Health, Treatment and Medical Education will take delivery of the packages weighing 8.5 tons to distribute them among the Iranian families with children suffering from EB.

Epidermolysis bullosa (EB) is a group of rare genetic conditions that result in easy blistering of the skin and mucous membranes. Blisters occur with minor trauma or friction and are painful. There is no cure for the condition.

UNICEF is a United Nations agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.

UNICEF's activities include immunizations and disease prevention, administering treatment for children and mothers with HIV, enhancing childhood and maternal nutrition, improving sanitation, promoting education, and providing emergency relief in response to disasters.