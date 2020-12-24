Iran petchem revenues to reach $25b in 2021

Iran 24 December 2020 22:30 (UTC+04:00)
Iran petchem revenues to reach $25b in 2021

Iranian oil minister announced on Thurs. that the country's petrochemical income is expected to reach $25 billion at the end of the next Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2022), Trend reports citing Mehr.

According to Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, Iran could earn $11 billion of revenues in the first boom of its petrochemical industry seven years ago, and in the second jump, the income is expected to reach $25 billion at the end of the next Iranian calendar year.

Addressing an online opening ceremony for petrochemical projects at the presence of President Hassan Rouhani, Bijan Zanganeh added that the Ministry of Oil has faithfully attempted to continue petrochemical development projects amid illegal US embargo on Iran.

Pursuing the policy of the resistance economy, Iran succeeded in achieving great progress in the petrochemical industry, the minister noted.

Iran had earned $2 billion from the petrochemical industry in 1997 and the income reached $11 billion in 2013, Zanganeh said.

The revenue of petrochemical projects would increase to $25 billion by March 20, 2022, he noted, adding that $37 billion of income is on the horizon by 2025.

With the completion of 19 petrochemical projects set for the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2021), the plants are expected to produce 25 million tons of petrochemical products, the minister stated.

The ministry has put into operation seven projects so far, and three projects, including Ilam Petrochemical Plant, Hegmataneh Petrochemical Plant, and some small projects in Orumiyeh, are slated to be inaugurated today, Zanganeh expressed.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan greatly contributes to volume of payments by Visa cards in Caucasus
Azerbaijan greatly contributes to volume of payments by Visa cards in Caucasus
Azerbaijan discloses state budget expenditure for 2021 in relation to GDP
Azerbaijan discloses state budget expenditure for 2021 in relation to GDP
Kazakhstan's Oil Insurance Co. manages to expand its premium base in 2020
Kazakhstan's Oil Insurance Co. manages to expand its premium base in 2020
Loading Bars
Latest
Georgian PM makes phone call to President Aliyev Politics 22:52
Parliament approves new government of Georgia Georgia 22:44
CIS IPA observers to monitor parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 22:33
Iran petchem revenues to reach $25b in 2021 Iran 22:30
President Ilham Aliyev thanks those who wished him happy birthday (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 22:21
China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccines en route to Turkey, Health Minister says Turkey 22:18
EU, WHO deliver medical supplies to support COVID-19 battle in Azerbaijan Society 21:49
UNESCO official has recently made unfounded statement that they allegedly asked us but Azerbaijan remained silent - President of Azerbaijan Politics 21:43
President Aliyev appeals to int'l organizations in front of destroyed mosque in Zangilan Politics 21:42
You are adopting resolutions. Let these resolutions be curse for you. See who is accusing Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 21:34
If single bullet is fired from Armenia, we will crush them so hard they will forget their own names - President Aliyev Politics 21:34
Azerbaijani state must always be strong - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 21:33
If we had wanted, we could have carried out any military operation not only on our own territory, but also on territory of Armenia - President of Azerbaijan Politics 21:32
President Ilham Aliyev met with servicemen in Khanlig village of Gubadli disctict (PHOTO) Politics 21:31
Our losses are very small given scale of war - President Aliyev Politics 21:18
President Ilham Aliyev unveils some details of combat operation plan Politics 21:08
Over the course of 44 days there was not single day on which we would retreat - President of Azerbaijan Politics 21:07
Gubadli operation required special professionalism and self-sacrifice - President Aliyev Politics 20:58
WCO Sec-Gen congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 20:53
Ex-Bulgarian President Petar Stoyanov congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 20:48
Kazakhstan continues with measures to support oil and gas sector during COVID-19 Oil&Gas 20:46
Azerbaijan greatly contributes to volume of payments by Visa cards in Caucasus Finance 20:03
Georgian president congratulates her Azerbaijani counterpart Politics 20:02
Azerbaijan shows footage from Giyasli village of Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 19:19
Azerbaijan discloses state budget expenditure for 2021 in relation to GDP Finance 19:14
Ex-Bulgarian president congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 19:05
Azerbaijan carries out activities on engineering support for troops in liberated lands (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 19:04
Kazakhstan's Oil Insurance Co. manages to expand its premium base in 2020 Finance 18:45
Azerbaijan to explore possibilities of using geothermal energy in liberated lands Oil&Gas 18:41
Georgia increases export of marine mammals, fish fats, oils and their fractions to Turkey Business 18:40
Geostat reveals volume of ferroalloys exported from Georgia to Turkey Business 18:40
Israel imposing third national COVID-19 lockdown Israel 18:24
China to suspend UK flights indefinitely Other News 18:06
Azerbaijan's web provider switching to prepayment-based service ICT 18:03
Russian MFA notes importance of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict's settlement Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:58
Kazakhstan approves 1Q2021 LPG prices for supplies to domestic market Oil&Gas 17:58
Turkmenistan sells products manufactured at Turkmenbashi Oil Refinery on exchange Business 17:57
Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts talks new plans on revenue inflow to state budget Finance 17:48
Income of Georgian banks from individuals’ loans down Finance 17:47
Central Bank of Iran issues order to pay for COVID-19 vaccine Society 17:44
Azerbaijan's Aztelekom to finance technical support of Cisco equipment ICT 17:35
Iran attracts foreign and domestic investment in Shahid Rajaei Port Transport 17:32
Transport sector - main reason for Kazakhstan's GDP drop amid COVID-19 Transport 17:20
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry shows music video "Victorious Commander" (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 17:12
Azerbaijan confirms 1,850 new COVID-19 cases, 4,226 recoveries Society 17:09
President Aliyev raises Azerbaijani flag in Gubadli and Zangilan districts (PHOTO) Politics 16:54
Uzbek synthetic liquid fuel production plant opens tender to buy laser vibrometer Tenders 16:52
Kazakhstan approves 2021 action plan for transition to 'green economy' Business 16:51
Review of Georgian exports to China Business 16:46
Tokenized transactions in Azerbaijan actively grow - regional manager for VISA Finance 16:43
UAE’s Masdar signs loan agreement to build first photovoltaic station in Uzbekistan Finance 16:38
Indefinite sit-in protest to start in Armenia Armenia 16:19
New petrochemical projects inaugurated in Iran Business 16:16
Uzbekistan considers providing customs and tax incentives for imports of number of equipment Uzbekistan 16:12
Iran talks about date for depletion of mining reserves Business 16:04
Investors gain subsoil use rights for several land plots in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 16:02
Romania says Turkmenistan may be important for supplying gas to SGC Oil&Gas 15:57
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan increases investments in fixed assets Finance 15:54
US company to hold online event for Azerbaijani audience ICT 15:54
Airport in Uzbekistan to buy auto parts via tender Tenders 15:53
Azerbaijani Customs Committee signs contract for construction of new administrative office Construction 15:53
Georgia has no additional subsidy resources for 2021 budget - President of National Bank Finance 15:52
Iran to boost petrochemical revenues Oil&Gas 15:52
COVID-19 pandemic hits investments inflow in Kazakhstan's energy sector, spares renewables Oil&Gas 15:27
Romania invites Turkmenistan to explore potential offered by Constanta Port Area Oil&Gas 15:25
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 24 Society 15:25
Google Software Engineer talks cloud technologies and data protection ICT 15:24
Iran and Azerbaijan to hold joint economic commission Economy 15:10
Azerbaijan - top CIS country for purchasing rate of pension indicators Economy 15:08
Tobacco harvest season in Azerbaijan nearing its finish Economy 14:58
Chinese corporations operating in Georgia reveal income data Construction 14:53
France's Macron showing no more COVID-19 symptoms Europe 14:47
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan Finance 14:46
NIDC declares number of oil and gas wells drilled in Iran Oil&Gas 14:46
At least 20 die as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia Other News 14:45
Honorary President of Club of Rome congratulates President Aliyev Politics 14:36
Police officers detain protesters following clashes near government building in Armenia Armenia 14:30
State Tax Service reveals data on financial aid for Azerbaijani entrepreneurs Finance 14:18
Uzbekistan’s exports of fruit, vegetables to Russia exceed similar exports to China Uzbekistan 14:15
Production of Iran's petrochemical industry to increase Oil&Gas 14:15
Geostat reveals data on China's exports to Georgia Business 14:10
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues rising Finance 14:09
Azerbaijani banks' demand for foreign currency notably grows Finance 14:03
Azerbaijan talks financial support for taxpayers engaged in COVID-hit spheres Finance 14:02
Kazakhstan eyes legislative amendments to ensure radiation safety of population Oil&Gas 14:02
Uzbekistan resumes supply of natural gas to Tajikistan after 10-year hiatus Oil&Gas 14:01
Azerbaijani Social Development Fund for IDPs to allocate funds for road construction Construction 14:00
Turkish president holds phone talk with his Azerbaijani counterpart Politics 14:00
Manat to be used in all Azerbaijani territories soon - Central Bank Chairman Finance 13:57
Azerbaijani government not planning to decide on devaluation in 2021 Finance 13:46
Transportation of foreign trade goods under customs control simplified in Uzbekistan Transport 13:46
Volume of oil production at Turkmenistan's Cheleken peninsula revealed Oil&Gas 13:36
Azerbaijan and Turkey carrying out large-scale road construction in liberated territories Transport 13:34
Russian president holds phone talk with his Azerbaijani counterpart Politics 13:23
Dev't of liberated territories to greatly contribute to Azerbaijani economy - Minister of Economy Economy 13:15
India's active COVID-19 caseload continues to decline Other News 13:01
Azerbaijan's deputy defense minister meets with Turkish defense minister (PHOTO) Politics 13:01
Armenian special police forces begin to detain protesters Armenia 12:59
Uzbekistan shares data on news business entities for 2020 Business 12:57
Value of Iran’s exports from Golestan Province declines Business 12:56
All news