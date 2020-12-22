Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action members hold meeting

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 22

Trend:



The Ministers of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) remained parties agreed to continue talks to ensure the full implementation of the JCPOA, considering the prospect of a possible US return to the Nuclear Deal, and reaffirmed their readiness to address the issue in a joint effort.



A meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) took place virtually, Trend reports.

Under the terms of the JCPOA, the Joint Commission is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the agreement. The Joint Commission was chaired by EU High Representative Josep Borrell and was attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Iran at the level of Foreign Ministers.



JCPOA members reaffirmed their commitment to the agreement during the meeting. They discussed the need for full and effective implementation of the JCPOA and addressed the current challenges of implementation of the Iran deal, including non-proliferation and sanctions lifting commitments.



The Ministers stressed the importance of the IAEA`s role as the only independent international body mandated by the United Nations Security Council to monitor and verify the non-proliferation commitments under the JCPOA.



They stressed the importance of continuing to cooperate in good faith with the Agency.



The Foreign Ministers noted that the JCPOA, endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231, remains a key element in the global nuclear non-proliferation system and an important achievement of multilateral diplomacy for regional and international peace and security.

The ministers reiterated their deep regret over the US withdrawal from the agreement. They emphasized that resolution 2231 is still fully binding.