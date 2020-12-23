Liberation of Azerbaijani territories plays major role in Iranian economy - Iranian President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The liberation of Azerbaijani territories is very effective in Iran's economic actions, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a government meeting, Trend reports citing IRINN.

The president noted that the Karabakh war resulted in the liberation of Azerbaijan's border with Iran from occupiers.

Rouhani added that the first positive effect of the liberation of Azerbaijani territories was the final agreement between Iran and Azerbaijan on the Khudafarin hydro junction.

"Soon the electricity and water of this hydro junction will be used easily. This hydro junction can supply water to 120,000 hectares of Iran," he said.