Liberation of Azerbaijani territories plays major role in Iranian economy - Iranian President

Politics 23 December 2020 12:35 (UTC+04:00)
Liberation of Azerbaijani territories plays major role in Iranian economy - Iranian President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The liberation of Azerbaijani territories is very effective in Iran's economic actions, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a government meeting, Trend reports citing IRINN.

The president noted that the Karabakh war resulted in the liberation of Azerbaijan's border with Iran from occupiers.

Rouhani added that the first positive effect of the liberation of Azerbaijani territories was the final agreement between Iran and Azerbaijan on the Khudafarin hydro junction.

"Soon the electricity and water of this hydro junction will be used easily. This hydro junction can supply water to 120,000 hectares of Iran," he said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
US includes Azerbaijan in list of countries that fully ensure freedom of religion
US includes Azerbaijan in list of countries that fully ensure freedom of religion
Liberation of Azerbaijani territories plays major role in Iranian economy - Iranian President
Liberation of Azerbaijani territories plays major role in Iranian economy - Iranian President
Spanish media outlets talk history of renaming Azerbaijan's Khankandi city
Spanish media outlets talk history of renaming Azerbaijan's Khankandi city
Loading Bars
Latest
Uniqueness of natural gas to mitigate COVID-19 impact, says Gazprom Oil&Gas 13:27
Oil drops on surprise U.S. stock build, Trump threat to stimulus bill Oil&Gas 13:24
US includes Azerbaijan in list of countries that fully ensure freedom of religion Politics 13:19
Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday Arab World 13:15
Azerbaijan maintains economic stability despite COVID-19-related global crisis - minister Economy 12:59
Rumors on expected devaluation in Azerbaijan - groundless - Central Bank chairman Finance 12:59
Azerbaijan's state budget gives special importance to liberated lands - Azerbaijani Finance Minister Finance 12:51
Liberation of Azerbaijani territories plays major role in Iranian economy - Iranian President Politics 12:35
Azerbaijan expects to lower share of revenues from oil sector in 2021 - ministry Economy 12:33
Kazakhstan’s Oil Construction Company to buy propane via tender Tenders 12:32
Iran to launch several facilities in Kermanshah Province Business 12:32
PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd in Turkmenistan opens tender for provision of electric line and downhole Tenders 12:32
Kazakhstan’s QAZAQ AIR launching flights on more domestic routes Transport 12:31
Global methanol capacity to rise by 109% Oil&Gas 12:23
Azerbaijan avoided pandemic-related crisis - Finance Minister Economy 12:18
Azerbaijan Railways CJSC releases 2020 cargo movement data Transport 12:16
Spanish media outlets talk history of renaming Azerbaijan's Khankandi city Politics 12:15
In 2020 customers prefer comparatively cheaper automobiles in Georgia - Toyota Center Tbilisi Finance 12:15
Turkmenistan increases volume of electricity exports Oil&Gas 12:15
ADB, Nur Navoi Solar sign loan for construction of solar power plant in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 12:09
Georgia sees decrease in alcoholic beverages export Business 12:09
Work on in full swing for India's first arch rail bridge in J&K Other News 12:08
Uzbekistan interested in promoting textile products to markets of third countries Uzbekistan 12:05
Expert-economist talks Azerbaijan's 2021 draft budget specifics Economy 12:01
Webinar on India - Nepal Defence Cooperation Expo held Other News 11:59
Kazakhstan increases manufacturing of passenger cars over 11M2020 Transport 11:59
Iran equips agricultural areas in Tehran Province with modern irrigation systems Business 11:59
Boeing woos Indian Navy with ''F/A-18'' Super Hornet''s ski-jump launch Other News 11:57
Azerbaijan shows liberated Seyidli village of Aghdam (VIDEO) Politics 11:57
2020 becomes landmark year for Georgia in terms of agricultural exports Business 11:56
Malaysia in talks to secure more vaccines from Russia, Pfizer - minister Other News 11:55
Indian PM impressed with rise in leopard population Other News 11:54
IGB, Balkan Stream to be main drivers of Bulgarian Energy Holding’s capex Oil&Gas 11:52
Piyush Goyal assures Bangladesh of India's cooperation in ensuring barrier-free trade Other News 11:51
ICGB AD reveals spending on Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria Oil&Gas 11:46
Second EIB tranche for Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria to be approved next year Oil&Gas 11:41
Amount of Turkmenistan’s export sales revealed Business 11:32
EBRD aims to make real impact in Azerbaijan’s renewables sector Oil&Gas 11:30
BitCan reveals 2021 plans for SOCAR’s Tuz golu project Oil&Gas 11:21
Kazakhstan's revenues from transporting cargo via internal waters increase slightly Transport 11:18
Azerbaijan to lower customs duties, tax burden on jewelry imports for 2021 Business 11:08
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Greece despite COVID-19 Business 11:03
Uzbekistan, South Korea to exchange experience for dev’t of e-government system ICT 11:01
Azerbaijan to increase volume of cargo transshipment to Iran Transport 10:58
Azerbaijani oil prices rise Finance 10:57
Turkmen company establishes production of salt plates from local raw materials Business 10:56
Three police officers shot dead in central France Europe 10:53
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit opens tender for equipment purchase Tenders 10:50
Azerbaijan Fish Farm implementing several projects aimed at development of aquaculture Business 10:47
Maximum volume of gold sales noted at Uzbek Republican Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange Finance 10:32
Azerbaijan shares footage from Zangilan district's liberated Minjivan settlement (VIDEO) Politics 10:29
Turkmenistan, JBIC consider new promising projects in number of sectors Finance 10:17
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender to buy steel products Tenders 10:16
Kazakhstan applying measures to protect consumer rights in financial market Finance 10:15
Iranian currency rates for December 23 Finance 10:14
Uzbekistan to receive vaccine against COVID-19 through global COVAX initiative Uzbekistan 10:14
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 23 Finance 10:05
Reducing discount rate in Azerbaijan based on keeping low inflation risks - Gazprombank Finance 10:01
Mayor of Armenia's Goris city charged with organizing riots Armenia 10:00
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for December 23 Uzbekistan 10:00
Azerbaijan to consider providing mobile operators with low-frequency ranges next year ICT 09:31
European countries should comply with nuclear deal commitment - Iranian government spokesman Nuclear Program 09:19
Turkey-made Ukrainian navy corvettes to be built in Okean shipyard Turkey 08:58
Georgia to further strengthen defence capabilities in 2021 Georgia 08:57
Tehran, Ankara set to boost technological interactions Society 08:55
First Geological Museum unveils in Kazakh capital Kazakhstan 08:52
Germany extends UK travel ban despite EU urging to scap restrictions Europe 08:50
Khalifa Foundation signs agreement to build ‘Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hospital’ in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:40
European Investment Bank to loan €100 million to upgrade key healthcare infrastructure in Georgia Finance 08:27
Victory in Second Karabakh War is President Aliyev’s great success – Rene Van der Linden Politics 08:19
Hegmataneh Petrochemical only producer of medical-grade PVC in Middle East Economy 08:15
Venezuela receives ninth planeload of medical supplies from China to fight pandemic World 07:44
National Bank of Georgia develops temporary supervisory plan to support lending to real economy Finance 07:10
France to reopen border with England for COVID-clear travellers Europe 06:31
Ukraine plans to vaccinate 20 mln people in 2021-2022 Europe 05:43
Users of old Android devices to be able to use internet for three more years ICT 05:01
Gunmen kill 7, abduct 4 in northern Nigeria Other News 04:28
Bus plunges into ravine, killing 12 in Bolivia Other News 03:55
Israeli PM pledges to win in upcoming elections Israel 03:19
5.1-magnitude quake hits 136 km NNW of Naze, Japan Other News 02:25
Apple share gain dwarfs GM after car rollout news Finance 01:38
India's crude oil, natural gas production falls amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 00:47
IMF projects moderate economic growth in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 22 December 23:59
Turkey reports over 32,000 daily virus cases Turkey 22 December 23:36
Retail stores in large Georgian cities open from December 24 to January 2 Business 22 December 22:57
Construction and overhaul of 14 health facilities began this year in Kyrgyzstan Construction 22 December 22:51
Iran, Pakistan's important regional partner: Minister Iran 22 December 22:48
Income and expenses of Unemployment Insurance Fund to grow in Azerbaijan in 2021 Finance 22 December 22:41
Azerbaijan arrests Armenian serviceman who tortured prisoners of first Karabakh war Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 December 22:39
WHO talks details on new strain of COVID-19 Society 22 December 22:35
Morocco hosts Israeli envoys, Kushner to hammer out new ties Other News 22 December 22:02
Gold reserve detected in northwestern Turkey worth around $6B Economy 22 December 21:42
EBRD to broaden financing for Georgia's micro, small and medium-sized enterprises Finance 22 December 21:11
Azerbaijani, Swedish FMs exchange views on latest situation in region Politics 22 December 21:01
Azerbaijani Operational Headquarters discusses strict quarantine regime Politics 22 December 20:59
Georgia kicks off construction of Zemo Imereti-Racha road Transport 22 December 20:38
Ratio of Azerbaijan's state budget deficit to GDP to decrease in 2021 Finance 22 December 20:33
Georgia talks export of fruits to neighboring countries Business 22 December 20:12
IFC, ADB to add to loan provided by EBRD for construction of solar photovoltaic plant in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 22 December 20:06
Azerbaijan names winner of tender announced by Baku Metro company Transport 22 December 20:01
All news