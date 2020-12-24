Iran not to allocate budget for UN 2030 Agenda - Minister of Education

Politics 24 December 2020 09:27 (UTC+04:00)
Iran not to allocate budget for UN 2030 Agenda - Minister of Education

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 23

Trend:

The budget needed for UN Education 2030 Agenda has not been considered in the next Iranian year`s budget bill (Starts on March 21, 2021), the Iranian Minister of Education said.

"The PBO had mistakenly put the Education 2030 Agenda in the 2015`s budget lines, which was eventually removed from the budget law,” Mohsen Haji Mirzaei, Minister of Education, said on Wednesday on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

Responding to the question on holding in-person exams, he said that "We gave authority to the school councils."

"We also identified the methods of remote exams and made them available to every school," he said.

The Minister of Education said that we prefer to have in-person exams, but in the case of the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus opposition, it will be held in absentia.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), also known as the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, is a set of seventeen global goals for 169 specific areas developed by the United Nations during a deliberative process involving its 193 member states on 25 September 2015.

In 2017, Iran has stopped implementing the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Conservatives in Iran say the implementation of the agenda is a betrayal of Iran’s Islamic codes and will "demoralize" the education system.

