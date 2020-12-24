Police officers detain protesters following clashes near government building in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

Some 69 protesters were detained following the clashes between protesters and police officers near the government building in Armenia’s Yerevan city on December 24, Trend reports citing ren.tv.

“Hundreds of people gathered near the Cabinet of Ministers and blocked the exit from the building,” a correspondent of Izvestia reports. “The protesters are still demanding the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.”

Earlier it was reported that the protesters were waiting for the ministers there, who today took part in the meeting led by Pashinyan. One of them, the minister of education, was not allowed to leave the building.