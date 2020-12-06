Georgia reports 4 321 new coronavirus cases, 4 301 recoveries

Georgia has reported 4 321 new coronavirus cases, 4 301 recoveries, and 42 deaths in the past 24 hours, the data has recently been updated on stopcov.ge, a special webpage created by the Georgian government, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

In total, Georgia’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 162 475, among them 133 511 recovered and 1 504 died.

A total of 14,396 tests were conducted in Georgia in the last 24 hours.

There are 1 282 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities and 3 969 patients undergo treatment at COVID hotels, 6 897 people remain at hospitals.