Archil Talakvadze elected chair of the Georgian parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.11

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Archil Talakvadze has been elected chair of the Georgian parliament with 86 votes during the first session of the 10th parliament of Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Only ruling party MPs attended the session because of the refusal of eight opposition parties and blocs to participate in it.

Giorgi Volksi was voted the first-vice speaker of parliament.

Other vice speakers from the ruling party are Kakhaber Kuchava and David Sergeenko (two seats for vice speakers, for opposition MPs, remain vacant as well as all seats of deputy heads of parliamentary committees).

The heads of parliamentary committees from the ruling party are as follows:

Legal Affairs Committee-Anri Okhanashvili.

Human Rights and Civil Integration Committee-Mikheil Sarjveladze.

Defense and Security Committee-Irakli Beraia.

Procedural Issues Committee-Irakli Kadagishvili.

Regional Policy and Self-Governments Committee-Sozar Subari.

Finance and Budgetary Committee-Irakli Kovzanadze.

Economic Policy Committee-Davit Songhulashvili.

Agrarian Issues Committee-Nino Tsilosani.

Environmental and Natural Resources Committee-Maia Bitadze.

Foreign Affairs Committee-Nikoloz Samkharadze.

European Integration Committee-Maka Bochorishvili.

Diaspora and Caucasus Issues Committee-Beka Odisharia.

Healthcare and Social Issues Committee-Dimitri Khundadze.

Education, Science, and Culture Committee-Thea Tsulukiani.

Sport and Youth Issues Committee-Mikheil Kavelashvili.

Irakli Kobakhidze will be the head of the parliamentary majority, while Mamuka Mdinaradze will chair the Georgian Dream faction (which will include all 90 MPs of the ruling party).

---

