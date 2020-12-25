Georgia reports 1,881 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,881 new Covid-19 cases, 1,515 recoveries, and 37 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 13,655 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country, 6,747 of the 13,655 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 6,908 were PCR tests.

The new 1,881 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 863 cases;

Adjara - 97 cases;

Imereti - 259 cases;

Kvemo Kartli - 168 cases;

Shida Kartli - 145 cases;

Guria - 35 cases;

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 112 cases;

Kakheti - 108 cases;

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 54 cases;

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 29 cases;

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 11 cases.

Georgia has had 218,724 cases of coronavirus since February.

Some 196,220 of the 218,724 individuals have recovered, while 2,313 others have died.

Some 20,165 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia as of today.

