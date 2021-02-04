Georgia reports 583 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.4

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 583 new cases of coronavirus, 671 recoveries and 19 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 5,466 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.

The new 583 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 243 cases

Adjara - 34 cases

Imereti - 98 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 46 cases

Shida Kartli - 31 cases

Guria - 10 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 58 cases

Kakheti - 48 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 2 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 9 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 4 cases

Georgia has had 260,480 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 251,748 of the 260,480 individuals have recovered, while 3,240 others have died.

---

