Georgia reports 583 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.4

Georgia 4 February 2021 12:39 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia reports 583 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.4

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 583 new cases of coronavirus, 671 recoveries and 19 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 5,466 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.

The new 583 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 243 cases
Adjara - 34 cases
Imereti - 98 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 46 cases
Shida Kartli - 31 cases
Guria - 10 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 58 cases
Kakheti - 48 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 2 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 9 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 4 cases

Georgia has had 260,480 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 251,748 of the 260,480 individuals have recovered, while 3,240 others have died.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan’s national oil&amp;gas company talks 2020 production achievements
Kazakhstan’s national oil&gas company talks 2020 production achievements
Crude oil handling drops at CPC's Marine Terminal month-on-month
Crude oil handling drops at CPC's Marine Terminal month-on-month
Shareholders approve increase in price offer for KAZ Minerals Share acquisition
Shareholders approve increase in price offer for KAZ Minerals Share acquisition
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijani president appoints chairman of board of National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories Politics 13:16
Azerbaijan opens one more SME Friend office Economy 13:15
Iran’s NICICO discloses data of production and sales Business 13:04
Azerbaijan's dry cargo vessel to soon start feeder shipments to Turkmen port Economy 12:59
Iran launches new facilities in Aras Free Trade Zone Business 12:58
Georgia reports 583 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.4 Georgia 12:39
Turkmenistan names production indicators of State Committee of Water Resources Business 12:39
Kazakhstan’s national oil&gas company talks 2020 production achievements Oil&Gas 12:37
Poland eyes opening showroom with samples of Uzbek textile products Business 12:36
Range of medicines in Azerbaijani MHI-based hospitals to be expanded Society 12:33
Azerbaijan expanding list of services on mandatory health insurance Society 12:28
Azerbaijani medical institutions planned to be optimized amid MHI introduction Society 12:26
Crude oil handling drops at CPC's Marine Terminal month-on-month Oil&Gas 12:25
Shafag-Asiman exploration well reaches 5,305-meters depth Oil&Gas 12:23
Shareholders approve increase in price offer for KAZ Minerals Share acquisition Business 12:20
Drilling at SWAP planned to start in Q2 2021 Oil&Gas 12:15
Transport sector remains largest energy consumer in Georgia Oil&Gas 12:14
Mazda sees chip shortage affecting about 7,000 vehicles in February Other News 12:11
South Caucasus Pipeline’s average throughput soars Oil&Gas 11:59
Turkmenistan’s Agriculture Ministry exceeds production plan in 2020 Business 11:58
Kazakhstan, China agree to increase border crossing traffic Transport 11:56
Uzbekistan’s state program for 2021 approved Uzbekistan 11:53
Uzbekistan’s export growth projected to recover due to growing demand from China Uzbekistan 11:48
Maersk Explorer, Istiglal rig complete 16 wells for Shah Deniz 2 Oil&Gas 11:45
Several border checkpoints to be reconstructed in Kazakhstan Transport 11:41
Baku's 2020 public catering turnover plummets Business 11:38
Netanyahu postpones UAE, Bahrain trip due to COVID-19 lockdown Israel 11:38
Shah Deniz 2 East South Flank to start up in Q2 2021 Oil&Gas 11:32
Shell profit drops to 20-year low in 2020, raises dividend Europe 11:30
Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen Europe 11:26
Shah Deniz field’s production up Oil&Gas 11:22
Deutsche Bank swings to net profit in 2020, its first since 2014 Europe 11:21
Kazakhstan takes steps to compensate for overproduced oil within OPEC+ agreement Oil&Gas 11:17
Shah Deniz operating expenditure up y-o-y Oil&Gas 11:16
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan discuss issues of efficient water use in region Business 11:14
Kazakhstan boosts imports from Norway year-on-year Business 11:12
UK ready to expand economic ties with Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:09
Charging stations for electric vehicles installed in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Oil&Gas 11:09
Azerbaijan's Coordination Headquarters holds regular meeting to address urgent issues (PHOTO) Economy 11:09
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan sees decrease in opex, capex Oil&Gas 11:07
Austerity is the wrong choice - German Finance Minister Europe 11:04
Azerbaijani oil prices on the rise Finance 11:01
Sangachal terminal increases Shah Deniz gas exports Oil&Gas 10:58
Price of gold in Azerbaijan drops Finance 10:57
Vehicles privatized through Azerbaijani State Service's auction Business 10:55
Bulk of industrial production in Baku accounts for mining sector Business 10:55
Azeri-Chirag-Gunehsli boosts associated gas deliveries to SOCAR Oil&Gas 10:47
IRU committed to working with Turkmenistan on practical use of Lapis Lazuli corridor Transport 10:42
Kazakhstan decreases exports to Ukraine Business 10:41
PM Modi Congratulates PM Rajapaksa On Sri Lanka's 73rd Independence Day Other News 10:39
Aero India show begins in Bengaluru Other News 10:35
Indian Envoy Discusses Bilateral Issues With Sri Lankan MPs Other News 10:33
India to host Indian Ocean Region Defence Ministers’ Conclave today Other News 10:32
Nokia's fourth-quarter revenue beat expectations Europe 10:26
Kazakhstan's electric power distributing company opens tender for vehicles repair Tenders 10:19
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli lowers production Oil&Gas 10:19
Azerbaijan to import COVAX vaccines Society 10:13
BP increases capex, decreases opex on ACG y-o-y Oil&Gas 10:12
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb.4 Finance 10:10
Azerbaijan's ambassador talks Karabakh war with audience of DC's American University (VIDEO) Politics 10:10
Iranian currency rates for February 4 Finance 09:59
Austria’s petroleum oils imports from Azerbaijan – monthly data Oil&Gas 09:58
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for Feb. 4 Uzbekistan 09:47
Monumental step-up expected in installed offshore wind capacity Oil&Gas 09:44
Iran to start third phase of trials on vaccine jointly made with Cuba Society 09:27
4 terrorists, 2 soldiers killed in operation against militants in NW Pakistan Other News 08:52
Iran, Iraq discuss ways to use banking resources Iran 08:36
Georgia ready for Covid-19 vaccination Georgia 08:34
Turkey reports cases of South Africa, Brazil variants of coronavirus Turkey 08:16
1,280 new COVID-19 recorded in Kazakhstan in last 24 hrs Kazakhstan 08:04
OSCE to support Azerbaijan in its security commitments - Swedish MFA Politics 08:01
Brazil intends to purchase Russian Sputnik V, Indian Covaxin for inoculation Other News 07:10
3 Nigerian police killed, 10 injured in road accident Other News 06:08
Non-state enterprises carried out most part of construction work in Azerbaijan’s Baku in 2020 Business 05:01
Travelers to Sweden required to present negative COVID-19 test from Feb. 6 Europe 04:28
U.S. oil imports, exports up last week: EIA US 03:26
At least 9 killed in police operation in Rio de Janeiro favelas World 02:39
5.3-magnitude quake hits 58 km NW of Finschhafen, Papua New Guinea Other News 01:51
WHO reports over 403,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 World 00:54
Azerbaijan and Israel Gymnastics Federations will hold joint online webinar Society 00:12
Bank of Baku’s volume of total assets up in 2020 Finance 00:11
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit opens tender for purchase of chemical products Tenders 00:07
Turkish Airlines decide to increase flight frequency between Istanbul and Tbilisi Transport 3 February 23:58
During difficult times in our history last year we witnessed solidarity from Italian people - President Aliyev Politics 3 February 23:57
We will need good partners to restore life on territories which we have liberated - President Aliyev Politics 3 February 23:57
Demand for Azerbaijani Central Bank's short-term notes tops supply fourfold Finance 3 February 23:57
Qatar reports 396 new COVID-19 cases, 152,491 in total Arab World 3 February 23:51
Green energy concept basically for Azerbaijan is way forward, in particular, in liberated territories - President Aliyev Politics 3 February 23:42
Already issues started with respect to creation of Italian-Azerbaijani University - President Aliyev Politics 3 February 23:36
We have few Italian companies invited into issues related to restoration and related to construction - President Aliyev Politics 3 February 23:35
Now, it’s new page in our history - President of Azerbaijan Politics 3 February 23:35
Teachers to get COVID-19 jabs as Turkey set to reopen schools Turkey 3 February 23:16
Karaganda region of Kazakhstan to launch 2 new production projects Kazakhstan 3 February 22:44
Iran-Cuba COVID-19 vaccine to start 3rd phase of trial in next few weeks Iran 3 February 22:06
UK to lead G7 discussion on COVID economic recovery on February 12 Europe 3 February 21:52
Upward pressure on inflation persists due to rising production costs in Georgia Finance 3 February 21:00
New form of e-invoice approved in Azerbaijan Economy 3 February 21:00
Ghost town Aghdam in Nagorno-Karabakh region awaits revival - French Atlantico website Politics 3 February 20:59
Azerbaijan establishes commission to develop socio-economic development strategy Politics 3 February 20:33
More than half of operations at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for one investment company Finance 3 February 20:29
All news