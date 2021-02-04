Georgia reports 583 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.4
Georgia has reported 583 new cases of coronavirus, 671 recoveries and 19 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
Some 5,466 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.
The new 583 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 243 cases
Adjara - 34 cases
Imereti - 98 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 46 cases
Shida Kartli - 31 cases
Guria - 10 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 58 cases
Kakheti - 48 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 2 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 9 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 4 cases
Georgia has had 260,480 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 251,748 of the 260,480 individuals have recovered, while 3,240 others have died.
