Georgia reports 580 new cases of COVID-19 for April 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 580 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting a total of 13,198 PCR tests and 16,531 rapid tests over the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Out of the 580 new cases, 331 were reported in Tbilisi.

Other cases were reported in:

Imereti - 56

Adjara - 51

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 50

Shida Kartli - 26

Kvemo Kartli - 22

Guria - 17

Kakheti - 10

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 10

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 6

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 1

Meanwhile, 215 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus and six infected patients have died.

As of now, Georgia has confirmed a total of 283,369 cases of the coronavirus since last February, including 274,145 recoveries and 3,804 deaths. The number of infected individuals stands at 5,394.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356