Georgia reports 988 coronavirus cases, 1 595 recoveries, 21 deaths

Georgia 2 May 2021 13:36 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia reported 988 coronavirus cases, 1 595 recoveries, and 21 deaths on Saturday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 511 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 114 cases, and the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 94 cases.

A total of 13 752 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 5 904 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 7 848 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 7,18%, while 4,99% in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 312 445, among them, 293 052 people recovered and 4 151 died.

There are 91 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 4 040 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 800 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

