Global number of reported COVID-19 cases exceeds 70 million

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide exceeded 70 million, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which relies on data from international organizations, federal and local authorities, Trend reports citing TASS.

The US-based research university reports that the global number of people infected with the novel coronavirus currently stands at 70,000,583, while the overall death toll has reached the figure of 1,589,964.

Over 45,066,000 patients have already recovered from the disease, according to the data provided by Johns Hopkins University.

The United States is the leading country in terms of confirmed novel coronavirus cases (15,746,026), followed by India (9,796,769) and Brazil (6,781,799).

According to Johns Hopkins University, Russia is ranked 4th in terms of the reported positive COVID-19 cases.

To date, 2,597,711 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,059,840 patients having recovered from the disease, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. Russia’s latest data indicates 45,893 fatalities nationwide.