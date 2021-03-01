Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 347,000 in past day

More than 347,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 113.82 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 18:03 Moscow time on March 1, as many as 113,830,168 novel coronavirus cases and 2,527,891 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 347,981 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 7,238.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America account for more than 48% of the COVID-19 daily tally (169,603 cases). Next are Europe (109,136 cases), and Eastern Mediterranean (30,158 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (28,244,591), India (11,112,241), Brazil (10,517,232), Russia (4,257,650), the United Kingdom (4,176,558), France (3,690,421), Spain (3,180,212), Italy (2,925,265), Turkey (2,701,588), Germany (2,447,068), Colombia (2,248,135), and Argentina (2,107,365).