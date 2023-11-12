Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
World Materials 12 November 2023 11:41 (UTC +04:00)
Trucks with humanitarian aid arrive in Gaza

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. More than 850 trucks with humanitarian aid have arrived in the Gaza Strip, Spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces in the reserve, Jonathan Conricus said, Trend reports.

Conricus noted that the aid is not delivered from Israel, but the country is facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

"More and more trucks are entering the Gaza Strip. At the moment, more than 850 of them have arrived in the Gaza Strip," he said.

In addition, he said that food, medicines, shelter equipment, tents, temporary houses and water have been delivered to the Gaza Strip.

