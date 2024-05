BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) won the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Trend reports.

Oscar Piastri (McLaren) finished second, Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) third.

The winner of the last race and leader in the individual competition, Max Verstappen (Red Bull) took sixth place, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) took seventh.

Verstappen has 169 points at the end of the eighth stage of the championship, Leclerc has 138, and Lando Norris from McLaren has 113..