Syrian rebels attack army outposts in southern Syria

Syrian rebels waged a spate of mortar attacks on Syrian army checkpoints in the southern province of Deraa in the biggest flare-up of violence since government forces retook the restive region three years ago, rebels, residents and the army said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The widespread attacks at army outposts near the Damascus-Deraa highway leading to the border crossing of Nassib with Jordan also disrupted passenger and commercial traffic at the main gateway for goods from Lebanon and Syria to the Gulf.

Multiple army checkpoints around key towns and villages from the town of Nawa north of the province to Muzarib near the border with Jordan were also seized, they said.

The army has sent reinforcements from its elite Fourth Division, run by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's brother Maher, senior military defectors said, confirming army leaks.