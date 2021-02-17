France's COVID-19 new cases surge by 19,590, deaths up by 586

France reported 19,590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, sharply up from 4,376 confirmed a day before, and 18,870 a week ago, health authorities said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 virus had claimed 351 deaths in hospitals and 235 in nursing homes, bringing the country's total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 82,812, according to figures posted on the government's epidemic information website.

Admissions to hospitals fell by 283 to 26,239, while those in intensive care units decreased by 33 to 3,348.

Since Dec. 26 when France launched its vaccination campaign, some 2,347,088 people have received their first dose, with 52,880 were inoculated on Tuesday. Some 815,547 others have got the second shot, according to figures released by the Health Ministry.