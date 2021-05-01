UK records another 2,381 coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

Another 2,381 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,416,623, according to official figures released Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also reported another 15 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,517. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 34.2 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

Meanwhile, England's coronavirus reproduction number, also known as the R number, has risen slightly to between 0.8 and 1.1, up from between 0.8 and one last week, according to the British government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE).

This means that on average, every 10 people infected will infect between eight and 11 other people. When the figure is above one, an outbreak can grow exponentially.