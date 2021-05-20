EU agrees to open doors to vaccinated foreigners

Europe 20 May 2021 00:35 (UTC+04:00)
EU agrees to open doors to vaccinated foreigners

European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-EU visitors ahead of the summer tourist season, a move that could open the bloc's door to all Britons and to vaccinated Americans.

Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries approved a European Commission proposal from May 3 to loosen the criteria to determine "safe" countries and to let in fully vaccinated tourists from elsewhere, EU sources said, Trend reports citing Reuters

They are expected to set a new list this week or early next week. Based on data from the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Britain and a number of other countries would meet the new criteria.

The United States would not, although Americans with proof of vaccination would be welcomed.

One EU diplomat said cases of the Indian variant in Britain would need to be taken into account, although individual EU countries are already setting their own policies. Portugal lifted a four-month travel ban on British tourists on Monday.

Under current restrictions, people from only seven countries, including Australia, Israel and Singapore, can enter the EU on holiday, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.

Individual countries can and will still be able to choose to demand a negative COVID-19 test or a period of quarantine.

The current main criterion is that there should be no more than 25 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the previous 14 days. The trend should be stable or decreasing and there should be a sufficient number of tests, which would need to show a minimum percentage of negative tests. Variants of concern can be taken into account.

The Commission proposed raising the case rate to 100. The EU ambassadors opted instead for 75. For inoculated people to gain access, they would need to have received an EU-approved vaccine, with those with a World Health Organization emergency listing being considered.

These people should have received final doses at least 14 days before travel. Under the plan, EU countries that waive test or quarantine requirements for vaccinated EU tourists are encouraged to do the same for vaccinated non-EU holidaymakers.

Children should also be able to travel with vaccinated parents.

An emergency brake could be used temporarily to stop all but essential travel from a particular country to limit the risk of more infectious coronavirus variants entering the EU. Such a brake has been proposed for India.

The EU plan covers countries of the border-free Schengen area, including non-EU members Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, but not the non-Schengen EU member Ireland.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgia increases oil import from Azerbaijan
Georgia increases oil import from Azerbaijan
Equipment modernized at substation of Uzbek Turakurgan TPP
Equipment modernized at substation of Uzbek Turakurgan TPP
Trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan declines
Trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan declines
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
U.S. and Russian foreign ministers begin talks in Iceland World 01:34
EU agrees to open doors to vaccinated foreigners Europe 00:35
UK Exports Minister Graham Stuart is visiting Azerbaijan Politics 00:01
Acting PM of Armenia considers Russia's proposal to demarcate borders with Azerbaijan as inappropriate Politics 19 May 23:39
3 family members killed in fresh Israeli airstrike in central Gaza Other News 19 May 23:21
Georgia increases oil import from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 19 May 22:13
Equipment modernized at substation of Uzbek Turakurgan TPP Oil&Gas 19 May 22:12
Trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan declines Business 19 May 22:10
Georgia increases import of cars Business 19 May 22:09
Georgian mineral and fresh water exports down Business 19 May 22:02
eBay simplifies cash withdrawal procedure for Azerbaijani sellers Economy 19 May 22:02
Azerbaijani population's 4M2021 nominal incomes slightly decline Finance 19 May 22:00
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament, Italian minister exchange views on issues of mutual interest (PHOTO) Politics 19 May 21:59
Iran's Tehran province leading in domestic production of imported products Business 19 May 21:58
Most of oil transported via Azerbaijan's main pipelines account for BTC Oil&Gas 19 May 21:51
Azerbaijan discloses volume of gas exported via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline Oil&Gas 19 May 21:50
Number of "smart" sub-artesian systems in Azerbaijan disclosed Economy 19 May 21:48
Azerbaijan increases import of Georgian wine Business 19 May 21:45
Uzbek agro-industrial agency to buy tractor via tender Tenders 19 May 21:45
Kazakhstan’s postal operator to buy spares via tender Tenders 19 May 21:44
Data on sales of Turkmen cotton yarn on Turkmenistan’s exchange in April 2021 Business 19 May 21:43
Fitch projects Uzbek National Bank to maintain its role within banking system dev’t strategy Finance 19 May 21:34
Prime Minister of Azerbaijan is on official visit to Russia (PHOTO) Politics 19 May 21:32
AzTV's response to initiative of Presidents of Turkic speaking countries Society 19 May 21:32
Azerbaijani FM meets with delegation from US Caspian Policy Center (PHOTO) Politics 19 May 20:56
Azerbaijani, Russian presidents hold phone talks Politics 19 May 20:22
US Department of State's info about risk of terrorist threat in Azerbaijan - unfounded - State Security Politics 19 May 20:17
Armenian acting PM acknowledges importance of restoring communications in S.Caucasus Armenia 19 May 19:52
Azerbaijani athletes will do their best at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition - Head coach Society 19 May 19:51
Both Arabs, Jews interested in safe, prosperous region for future generations - Israel-Azerbaijan Int’l Association Politics 19 May 19:47
Azerbaijani FM, UAE minister of state discuss issues of bilateral and multilateral co-op (PHOTO) Politics 19 May 18:46
Baku hosting trainings before Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions (PHOTO) Society 19 May 18:37
Iran's home appliance production soars Business 19 May 18:04
Uzbek agro-industrial agency to buy refrigerated trucks via tender Tenders 19 May 17:59
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 22 Oil&Gas 19 May 17:54
Iran plans to start selling cement via its Mercantile Exchange Business 19 May 17:52
Azerbaijan unveils amount of preferential loans issued to entrepreneurs since early 2021 Business 19 May 17:43
Turkish chemical exports to Austria surge Turkey 19 May 17:43
Turkmenistan shares data on Afghanistan’s activity on exchange in April 2021 Business 19 May 17:42
Steel industry groups urge Biden to keep tariffs in place after EU truce US 19 May 17:42
Georgia sees increase in electricity imports Oil&Gas 19 May 17:42
Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips in Iran Finance 19 May 17:40
TAP, ICGB ink services agreement Oil&Gas 19 May 17:39
Iran Mobile Telecommunication Company to support knowledge-based companies Business 19 May 17:29
Azerbaijan discloses area of farmlands cleared from mines, unexploded munitions in Aghdam Society 19 May 17:27
Azerbaijan increases production of natural gas Oil&Gas 19 May 17:25
Iran to localize production of 5G equipment Business 19 May 17:17
Russia’s coronavirus situation manageable, there are no grounds for lockdown Russia 19 May 17:13
EU, UNDP and State Agency on Vocational Education begin training for future vocational education managers in Azerbaijan Society 19 May 17:12
Azerbaijan Banks Association names priorities for mobile banking dev't ICT 19 May 17:10
Economic recovery reflects on privatization of Georgian state property - Minister of Economy Business 19 May 17:07
Georgia shares data on electricity consumption Oil&Gas 19 May 17:06
FIA unveils updated F1 weekend schedule Transport 19 May 16:59
Turkey sees increase in export of chemicals to Iran for 4M2021 Business 19 May 16:59
Prices for summer cottages, private houses in Baku continue to grow Business 19 May 16:56
Solar panel station in Fars Province to connect to Iran's electricity network Oil&Gas 19 May 16:56
Azerbaijan names timeframes of commissioning HPPs in Jabrayil district Oil&Gas 19 May 16:53
Iran’s NICICO expects increase in revenues Business 19 May 16:53
Iran to import 8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of May Society 19 May 16:52
France boosts chemicals imports from Turkey Turkey 19 May 16:52
Vienna talks to end with Iran's victory - Rouhani Politics 19 May 16:48
China sends another batch of COVID-19 vaccine to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 19 May 16:41
Azerbaijan publishes data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 19 Society 19 May 16:41
Apartment sales in Georgia Tbilisi increase Business 19 May 16:39
Turkmenistan shares data on sales in foreign currency at exchange in April 2021 Finance 19 May 16:38
Kazakhstan reduces petroleum oil exports to Germany amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 19 May 16:36
Azerbaijan confirms 339 more COVID-19 cases, 1,170 recoveries Society 19 May 16:34
Russian company acquires controlling stake of Uzbek paper manufacturer Uzbekistan 19 May 16:34
Kazakhstan boosts production of some precious metals Business 19 May 16:33
Kazakhstan could play important role in further infrastructure dev't under Belt-Road Initiative - Deutsche Bank Business 19 May 16:33
Details of Iran’s sugar production announced Business 19 May 16:32
UN to support activities aimed at improving environmental situation in Aral Sea region Uzbekistan 19 May 16:32
Digitalization of Turkmenistan’s economy increases investment attractiveness - Russian Industry Ministry Business 19 May 16:29
Iranian parliament MPs to meet Vienna talks negotiators next week Politics 19 May 16:29
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange falls sharply Business 19 May 16:26
Several mines resumed operations in Iran Business 19 May 16:26
Ministry discloses volume of chemical products exported from Turkey to US Turkey 19 May 16:25
Iran National Innovation Fund to supports knowledge-based companies Business 19 May 16:25
Volume of cargo transshipped through Turkish Hopa port in 1Q2021 disclosed Transport 19 May 16:24
Kazakhstan's real sector showing economic recovery Kazakhstan 19 May 16:22
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss prospects for dev't of perfume factory on-site of Kazakh FEZ Business 19 May 16:22
Indian rupee gains against UAE dirham on global, domestic cues Other News 19 May 16:20
Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria has 50% of reserved capacity Oil&Gas 19 May 16:16
India Covid crisis: UAE healthcare group to offer free tele-consultation Other News 19 May 16:10
Volume of oil products transshipped through Turkish ports since early 2021 disclosed Transport 19 May 16:03
Iran’s SPGC declares production data of its refinery Oil&Gas 19 May 16:03
Law enforcement structures issue joint info on recent death of Azerbaijani border guards Society 19 May 16:02
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss current situation in region Politics 19 May 16:00
Baku to host SPE's 8th Caspian Technical Conference Oil&Gas 19 May 16:00
Moscow extremely concerned about Palestinian-Israeli conflict, monitors situation Russia 19 May 15:54
Saudi Arabia asks airlines to register traveller immunisation data Arab World 19 May 15:45
Google bringing forward Google Pay's arrival in Israel US 19 May 15:41
Rare wins for Ryanair in EU court ruling on aid for KLM, TAP Europe 19 May 15:36
Kazakh company opens tender for cargo transport by road Tenders 19 May 15:32
Kazakhstan's revenues from cargo transport via internal waters skyrocket Transport 19 May 15:31
Heydar Aliyev Foundation pays for medical treatment of chairman of Azerbaijani party Society 19 May 15:31
Georgia shares data on export of locally made goods Business 19 May 15:29
Georgia sees increase in foreign debt Finance 19 May 15:29
Ministry discloses volume of legumes exported from Turkey to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 19 May 15:14
Iran starts transporting crude oil via its longest oil pipeline Oil&Gas 19 May 15:13
All news