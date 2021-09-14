Small plane crashes off the Greek island of Samos, two dead

Europe 14 September 2021 01:15 (UTC+04:00)
Small plane crashes off the Greek island of Samos, two dead

Two people were killed on Monday when a light aircraft crashed into the sea close to the Greek island of Samos, Greek authorities said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The small private aircraft, that was flying from Israel to the Greek island with two persons on board, crashed close to the island's airport.

"We recoveredtwo bodies from the spot," a coast guard official told Reuters without providing further details.

"The aircraft crashed about a mile south from the airport," a second official said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Georgian cottage assembly company to open new factory
Georgian cottage assembly company to open new factory
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 14
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 14
Azerbaijan to provide subsidies wheat suppliers
Azerbaijan to provide subsidies wheat suppliers
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Nearly 330,000 evacuated as Shanghai braces for typhoon Other News 01:49
Small plane crashes off the Greek island of Samos, two dead Europe 01:15
Israeli prime minister visits Egypt in first official trip for a decade Israel 00:38
Uzbekistan's import value of Turkey-made electrical goods surges in 7M2021 Turkey 00:01
UK to offer COVID-19 vaccines to 12 to 15-year-olds Europe 13 September 23:54
Assistant to Azerbaijani president Hikmat Hajiyev meets with Iranian ambassador Politics 13 September 23:34
Biden to host leaders of Australia, Japan, India Sept. 24 -U.S. official US 13 September 23:14
Turkmenistan regularly sends humanitarian aid to Afghanistan Turkmenistan 13 September 22:33
Iran considers relations with neighboring countries a priority - Foreign Ministry Politics 13 September 22:27
Georgian cottage assembly company to open new factory Business 13 September 22:17
Turkish universities brace for hybrid education amid pandemic Turkey 13 September 21:54
Poland donates new batch of AstraZeneca vaccine to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13 September 21:24
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 14 Oil&Gas 13 September 21:14
Azerbaijan to provide subsidies wheat suppliers Economy 13 September 20:54
Events dedicated to Day of Remembrance and Victory Day to be held in Baku schools (PHOTO) Society 13 September 20:49
Traditional format of education to impact cost of renting real estate in Baku - expert Economy 13 September 20:39
Azerbaijani language and history to be taught in Germany's Cologne (PHOTO) Society 13 September 20:04
SOF of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan conduct fire training exercises within "Three Brothers - 2021" (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13 September 20:01
President Ilham Aliyev awards US expert with "Dostlug" order Politics 13 September 19:47
Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces continues official visit in Turkey Politics 13 September 19:46
Azerbaijan shares data on loans issued to industrial and manufacturing sector Finance 13 September 19:38
Azerbaijan launches mobile vaccination centers in several schools Society 13 September 19:08
Azerbaijan to hold International music festival in Shusha Society 13 September 19:07
Expert warns about various cases of cyberattacks in Azerbaijan Society 13 September 18:52
Georgia working to introduce international standards of safety and security in ports Business 13 September 18:23
Kazakh Trade Ministry eyes to sell goods on Alibaba e-platform Kazakhstan 13 September 18:21
Parliamentary Budget Office of Georgia reveals average annual economic growth rate Business 13 September 18:20
Demand for Kazakh wheat expected to grow, says expert Business 13 September 18:19
Georgia records increase in pork imports Business 13 September 18:18
Uzbekneftegaz plans to implement small-scale gas chemistry projects with German ThyssenKrupp Oil&Gas 13 September 18:17
Georgia sees increase in revenues from export of honey Business 13 September 18:16
Georgia increases imports of textiles Business 13 September 18:13
Ranking of OPEC members in terms of oil supply growth Oil&Gas 13 September 18:10
Turkey unveils cargo traffic stats for Antalya port for 8M2021 Turkey 13 September 18:05
Georgia sees increase in hazelnuts export Business 13 September 18:01
Nar supports ADAMUN Youth Forum (PHOTO) ICT 13 September 17:59
Turkmenistan’s 1H2021 share of exports in foreign trade turnover increases Turkmenistan 13 September 17:57
Kazakhstan decreases trade with Italy amid global pandemic Business 13 September 17:55
Azerbaijani, Turkish pilots carry out flights on designated routes within joint military exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13 September 17:54
Germany increases investments in Kazakhstan Business 13 September 17:54
Russian exports to Azerbaijan increase Economy 13 September 17:52
UAE central bank issues new anti-money laundering guidance for banks Arab World 13 September 17:41
H&M lags Zara-owner Inditex in race to regain lost sales Europe 13 September 17:37
U.S. corporate tax hikes would knock 5% off S&P 500 earnings - Goldman US 13 September 17:35
Iran, Iraq talk bilateral co-op Iran 13 September 17:32
Georgia plans to build several hotels in Abastumani town Construction 13 September 17:28
Iran to begin production of FAKHRAVAC COVID-19 vaccine Iran 13 September 17:27
Iran to resume Vienna negotiations on JCPOA - MFA Iran 13 September 17:23
Uzbekistan improves positions in Competitive Industrial Performance Index 2021 Business 13 September 17:21
President of Turkmenistan to participate in SCO summit Turkmenistan 13 September 17:20
USAID eyes co-op with Turkmenistan to implement e-commerce campaigns ICT 13 September 17:19
Azerbaijan simplifies application procedure for entrepreneurs to participate in projects Economy 13 September 17:18
Azerbaijan talks collecting road taxes from Iranian trucks on Gorus-Gafan highway Economy 13 September 17:17
Turkish, Azerbaijani high-ranked officials discuss dev't of bilateral military co-op (PHOTO) Politics 13 September 17:16
Renaissance Capital revises Kazakhstan's GDP growth forecast Business 13 September 17:15
New electric charging station opens in Uzbek Samarkand region Oil&Gas 13 September 17:13
Kazakhstan's National Bank increases base rate Kazakhstan 13 September 17:12
Iran shares data on cargo transportation from Ilam Province Transport 13 September 17:11
Azerbaijan's Parliament to approve MoU on exercises of Azerbaijani, Turkish special forces Politics 13 September 17:10
Azerbaijan to launch e-platform for studying practices of doing business Economy 13 September 17:06
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 13 September 17:05
Iran resumes activities of certain industrial enterprises Business 13 September 17:04
Tengiz maintenance to affect Kazakhstan's overall oil output - OPEC Oil&Gas 13 September 16:38
Azerbaijani Mine Clearance Agency reports on results of its work Society 13 September 16:37
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2021-22 liquids output Oil&Gas 13 September 16:32
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 13 September 16:31
Azerbaijan's voluntary insurance market shows increase Finance 13 September 16:31
Subartesian wells to be drilled in Azerbaijani districts - presidential order Politics 13 September 16:30
Administration of Turkmenistan's Dashoguz region opens tender for reconstruction of heating boilers Tenders 13 September 16:26
Iran eyes new container terminal in Caspian to link with North-South Corridor Construction 13 September 16:20
Turkmen enterprise supplies suspended ceiling to Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan Business 13 September 16:04
Turkmenistan doubles tomatoes export to EAEU countries Turkmenistan 13 September 15:59
Apple shares recover ground after Epic ruling slide US 13 September 15:45
Israeli prime minister visits Egypt in first official trip for a decade Israel 13 September 15:43
Iran denies early ban lift off importing rice into country Iran 13 September 15:43
Russia records 18,178 new daily COVID-19 cases Russia 13 September 15:40
Azerbaijan confirms 1,157 new COVID-19 cases, 3,065 recoveries Society 13 September 15:38
CISF woman scales Mt Kilimanjaro, becomes ‘fastest Indian’ to summit 2 peaks Other News 13 September 15:35
US climate envoy John Kerry in India for 3 days; clean energy transition in agenda Other News 13 September 15:34
SUEZ Group forecasts revenues in Azerbaijan as of 2021 Oil&Gas 13 September 15:19
Turkish Bandırma Port shares data on number of recieved ships Turkey 13 September 15:15
Iran, Iraq agree on visa waiver, railway dev't and boosting bilateral trade Iran 13 September 15:13
Kazakhstan-based Tethys applying to start oil production at one more field Oil&Gas 13 September 15:11
Iraqi PM to discuss Shalamcheh-Basra railway project in Iran Transport 13 September 15:11
Georgia shares data on domestic tourism in 2Q2021 Tourism 13 September 15:08
Kazakhstan's Tethys generates commercial oil inflow in Jurassic zone Oil&Gas 13 September 15:08
Baku Metro expected to make changes to passenger transportation schedule (PHOTO) Society 13 September 15:08
Geostat shares data on Georgian external merchandise trade Business 13 September 15:08
Kazakhstan sees slowdown in brand-new car sales Transport 13 September 15:05
Iran's private sector to operate longest ethylene pipeline in world Oil&Gas 13 September 14:56
Turkey increases carpet exports to Azerbaijan Turkey 13 September 14:54
Iran repairs several ships in Imam Khomeini port Transport 13 September 14:52
Large batch of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine delivers to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13 September 14:52
Kazakh freight transportation operator opens tender to repair railway equipment Tenders 13 September 14:49
Uzbekistan shares data on carpet exports to Azerbaijan Business 13 September 14:47
Azerbaijan records growth in GDP for 8M2021 Finance 13 September 14:46
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 13 Society 13 September 14:46
Iran authorizes IAEA's inspectors to replace camera storages Iran 13 September 14:46
Number of passenger planes received by Iranian airports soars Transport 13 September 14:45
Iran looking to attract foreign investments Finance 13 September 14:42
All news