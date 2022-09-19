Britain holds minute's silence for Queen Elizabeth II

Britain paused for a national minute of silence to remember Queen Elizabeth II, with people encouraged to mark the moment on their doorsteps or at community events and vigils, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

People around the country paused at 8:00 pm (1900 GMT) to remember the longest-serving monarch in British history, with applause following at some events across the kingdom.

People across London stopped as Big Ben tolled to start a minute of silence on Sunday in honor of Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II ahead of her state funeral tomorrow.

The silence was also observed in St Anne's Square in the northern English city of Manchester.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss joined the tribute from Downing Street, while those still queuing to see the queen into the final hours of her lying in state at Westminster Hall also came to a stop.

Cheers could be heard close to Westminster as the silence came to an end.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne.