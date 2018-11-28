Jerusalem is one of the least livable cities in Israel

Jerusalem is one of the five most least livable cities in Israel, according to a new report released by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), Walla! News reported Wednesday, The Jerusalem Post reports.

The index indicates that the city has become poorer and its overall socioeconomic situation has deteriorated, Walla! said.

Jerusalem is the largest city with a ranking of 2, the second lowest on the 8-point scale. Tel Aviv received a ranking of 8, the highest possible, and Haifa, Rishon Lezion and Petach Tikva, 7.

The four other towns and cities sharing Jerusalem's ranking are Bnei Brak and the Arab communities Jisr al-Zarka, Umm al-Fahm, Zarzir and Bukata.

The report is based on statistical analysis of data gathered in 2015 regarding 255 local communities, including 201 cities and local councils and 54 regional councils.

"The CBS index suffers from many distortions that do not correctly reflect the positive trends in Jerusalem," a statement from the municipality in response, "and only presents a partial analysis of 2015 data, after an unacceptable four-year delay."

