Israel to begin mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Dec. 20: health ministry
Israel will begin vaccinating its population against COVID-19 on Dec. 20, Israel's state-owned Kan News quoted a senior Health Ministry official as saying on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Hezi Levi, director-general of the Israeli Health Ministry, instructed the state-mandated health service clinics to prepare for operating vaccination stations on Dec. 20.
Israeli hospitals are expected to start vaccinating their medical staff even before this date, the report said.
Levi added that the ministry is still working on a priority list of vaccine recipients, which will be completed in the next two days.
The vaccines will be provided by the U.S. pharmaceutical firm Pfizer.
Georgia offers best conditions for outsourcing business companies in IT sector - Georgian Chamber of Commerce
Latest
Azerbaijan national team withdrew from participation in European Men's Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Mersin
Revival of Nagorno-Karabakh region to make significant contribution to regional cooperation – Azerbaijani minister (PHOTO)
Presentation of book of President of Turkmenistan "Traditions of Turkmen Statehood" published in Azerbaijani language
Mehriban Aliyeva: Heydar Aliyev Foundation launches project on restoration of our religious monuments and mosques in ancient land of Karabakh (PHOTO)
Georgia offers best conditions for outsourcing business companies in IT sector - Georgian Chamber of Commerce
Georgian lari affected by tourism sector suspension and devaluation of partner countries' currencies