Israel to begin mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Dec. 20: health ministry

Israel will begin vaccinating its population against COVID-19 on Dec. 20, Israel's state-owned Kan News quoted a senior Health Ministry official as saying on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Hezi Levi, director-general of the Israeli Health Ministry, instructed the state-mandated health service clinics to prepare for operating vaccination stations on Dec. 20.

Israeli hospitals are expected to start vaccinating their medical staff even before this date, the report said.

Levi added that the ministry is still working on a priority list of vaccine recipients, which will be completed in the next two days.

The vaccines will be provided by the U.S. pharmaceutical firm Pfizer.