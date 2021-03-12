Israel reports 2,698 new COVID-19 cases, 813,806 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 2,698 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 813,806, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Israel reached 5,963 after 20 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 642 to 625, out of 1,006 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 773,034, with 4,689 newly recovered cases, while the number of active cases decreased to 34,809.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 5.07 million, or 54.5 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

The country's COVID-19 reproduction number, also known as the R number, decreased from 0.9 to 0.85.

The R number is an indicator used to determine how fast the COVID-19 is spreading, as an R number greater than 1 means that the number of patients increases at an exponential rate and multiplies from time to time.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the number of active patients among its soldiers had dropped to 359, the lowest figure in the Israeli army since Dec. 22, 2020.

The IDF added that 1,798 soldiers are currently in home quarantine.