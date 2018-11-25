9 killed, 46 injured in separate bus accidents in north India

25 November 2018 22:41 (UTC+04:00)

Nine people died and around 46 injured in two separate accidents involving passenger buses in India's northern hilly state of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, Xinhua reported citign local media.

The first accident took place in the state's Sirmaur district when the bus carrying around 34 passengers fell around 12 meters into a river from a bridge after the driver lost control over the vehicle.

While four people died on the spot, another five died while undergoing treatment in a local hospital. Twenty-five were injured.

A local officer was quoted as saying that the accident took place near Khadri village on the Renuka-Dadahu-Nahan road, about 168 km south of state capital city Shimla.

The bus was reportedly speeding while crossing the bridge.

In another accident, 21 people were injured when a passengers bus fell into a gorge near Himachal Pradesh's capital city of Shimla. The accident took place at the Kiari Nallah on the Solan-Shimla border.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
30 dead after bus falls into canal in India, 4 rescued
Other News 24 November 21:23
Romanian FM to visit India
Other News 24 November 07:39
India's VisionCraft may implement "smart city" in Uzbekistan
ICT 22 November 09:38
India's VisionCraft may implement "smart city" in Uzbekistan
ICT 21 November 15:12
12 people die in eastern India bus accident
Other News 21 November 02:41
Russia, India sign contracts on building 4 Project 11356 frigates
Russia 20 November 16:19
Latest
Russian, Turkish defense ministers discuss situation in Syria
Turkey 23:14
Poland: Roksana Węgiel wins Junior Eurovision 2018
Other News 22:15
Hamilton ends season with a win in Abu Dhabi
Other News 21:51
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes western Iran: USGS
Other News 21:25
Expert: No country wants to see US or Iran as enemy
Iran 20:58
5,000 jobs created in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province
Business 20:39
Britain's May faces Brexit moment of truth in parliament
Europe 20:19
Iran announces volume of imported non-essential items
Business 19:48
Turkish defense minister discussed Syria's Idlib with Russia
Turkey 19:34