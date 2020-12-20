WHO reports over 795,000 new daily cases of COVID-2019 across

More than 795,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 75.09 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 18:05 (GMT+4) on December 20, as many as 77,098,369 novel coronavirus cases and 1,680,339 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 795,942 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 10,256.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America account for more than 64% of the COVID-19 daily tally (511,893 cases). Next are Europe (200,694 cases), and Southeast Asia (38,197 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (17,314,834), India (10,031,223), Brazil (7,162,978), Russia (2,848,377), France (2,418,439), the United Kingdom (2,004,223), Italy (1,938,083), Spain (1,797,236), Argentina (1,531,374), Germany (1,494,009), Colombia (1,482,072), and Mexico (1,301,546).