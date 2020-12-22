Narendra Modi stresses on need to enhance bilateral ties with Vietnam

Calling Vietnam 'an important pillar of India's 'Act East Policy', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed on the need to improve bilateral ties between the two countries.

Speaking at the India-Vietnam Virtual Summit, Modi announced that they would soon implement the Joint Vision Document 2021-23 to boost bilateral engagement.

Both India and Vietnam assume membership of the UN Security Council next year.

"Vietnam is an important pillar of India's Act East Policy and vital partner of our Indo-Pacific Vision. Mutual contacts between us are also growing rapidly and spreading to new areas. We look at our relations with Vietnam from a long-term and strategic view. Next year both of us will be members of UN Security Council. So significance of our cooperation in global context will increase. We will implement a Joint Vision Document 2021-23 which is a plan of action for bilateral engagement," the prime minister said.

He also lauded Vietnam for successfully handling COVID-19 congratulating the citizens for battling the deadly disease.

“The success with which Vietnam has handled the Covid-19 position is being praised all over the world. I congratulate you and the citizens of Vietnam," Modi said.

His Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc thanked Modi for his remarks surrounding the relationship between the two countries, strengthening commitment to further deepen ties.

“I thank you for your kind remarks about the relationship between India and Vietnam. I am very happy that we have this virtual submit which underlines the commitments of both countries to further deepening the bilateral relations," said the PM of Vietnam.

The year 2020 has been particularly significant for the relationship between the two countries who have had a series of exchanges this year.

In February, Vice-President of Vietnam Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh came to India on an official visit.

Both the Prime Ministers even shared a telephone conversation back in April to discuss the COVID-19 situation in their countries.

Additionally, last month, the two leaders also met virtually during the 17th ASEAN-India Summit.