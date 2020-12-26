Over 80 mln people worldwide infected with coronavirus

The number of detected cases of coronavirus in the world surpassed 80 mln on Saturday, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University, which uses information from international organizations, federal and local authorities, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the university, the number of coronavirus cases in the world now reaches 80,027,056, 1,753,313 people have died, 45,145,454 have recovered. The largest number of infections - 18,771,885 - was detected in the United States. A total of 330,345 people with coronavirus have died in the United States. India ranks second in terms of the number of cases, with 10,169,118 detected cases and 147,343 deaths. India is followed by Brazil, where 7,448,560 people were infected and 190,488 patients died.