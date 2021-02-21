India's COVID-19 tally rises to 10,991,651

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,991,651 on Sunday as 14,264 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the federal health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 156,302 as 90 COVID-19 patients died since Saturday morning.

There are still 145,634 active cases in the country, while 10,689,715 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

There was an increase of 2,507 active cases during the previous 24 hours. The number of active cases in India have been on the rise for past four consecutive days.

January 16 was a crucial day in India's fight against the pandemic as the nationwide vaccination drive was kicked off during the day. So far over 11 million people, mainly health workers, have been vaccinated across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, even as nearly 211 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 210,931,530 tests were conducted till Saturday, out of which 670,050 tests were conducted on Saturday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday.

The national capital Delhi, which has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing comparatively a lesser number of cases over past several months. As many as 152 new cases and one death was registered in the national capital through Saturday.

So far as many as 10,898 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed the Delhi's health department.