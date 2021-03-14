Africa's COVID-19 cases near 4.02 mln: Africa CDC

COVID-19 cases in Africa has amounted to 4,017,016 as of Saturday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 107,271, while 3,601,186 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

The most affected countries in terms of caseload are South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia, the agency noted.

South Africa has reported 51,179 deaths from the disease, the highest among African countries, it said.