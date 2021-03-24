Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 4.12 mln: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,123,632 as of Tuesday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 110,164, while 3,690,718 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa has lost 52,196 lives to COVID-19, the most among African countries, followed by Egypt, at 11,637, and Morocco, at 8,769, according to the Africa CDC.

Southern Africa is the most affected region in terms of confirmed cases, followed by the northern Africa and eastern Africa regions.