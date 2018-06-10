Putin says ready to meet with Trump when he is ready

10 June 2018 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told a press conference at the end of his visit to China that he is ready to meet with his US counterpart Donald Trump, TASS reported.

"As soon as it is possible," he said when asked about the meeting’s possible date. "The meeting will take place as soon as the US is ready, though my working schedule must also be taken into consideration," Putin added.

He pointed out that Trump himself "has many time said he believed such a meeting would be useful." "I confirm that it is so," Putin said, adding that during his latest telephone call with the US president in March, Trump had particularly expressed concern about a new round of arms race.

"I share his concern. In order to thoroughly discuss all that, our foreign ministries need to cooperate, as well as experts. And we also need to hold personal meetings," Putin noted.

The Russian leader added that he had not discussed with Trump any locations for a possible meeting. "However, many countries have expressed readiness to provide assistance, there particularly are some European countries, including Austria… However, this is a technical issue," Putin concluded, saying that if such a meeting took place it would be a substantive one.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Singapore police tighten security ahead of Trump-Kim summit
World 13:12
Beijing ready to cooperate with Moscow to preserve Iran nuclear deal - Xi
China 10:19
U.S. soldier killed in Somalia firefight identified
US 09:38
Trump says US not to endorse G7 communique
US 06:59
Trump to leave G7 early, tensions high after 'rant' over trade
US 9 June 19:24
Once a traitor, always a traitor: Armenia between Turkey and Russia
Commentary 9 June 15:38
Putin: Russia ready to improve ties with US, the ball is now in Washington’s court
Russia 9 June 15:10
Georgian PM thanks US government for continuous support, looks forward for further cooperation
Georgia 9 June 15:07
Rouhani urges Iran and Russia to step up dialogue after US pullout from nuclear deal
Russia 9 June 13:29
Putin underlines strategic partnership between Russia, Tajikistan
Russia 9 June 12:34
Russia, Kazakhstan to co-op in information security, financial market supervision
Economy news 9 June 10:14
Putin expects dialogue with Trump to be constructive
Russia 9 June 09:43
Putin to hold talks with Uzbek, Tajik, Iranian and Mongolian leaders in Qingdao
Russia 9 June 09:39
US Challenging rules-based international order: EU president Tusk
Europe 9 June 03:18
US Senator McCain Puts Trump on Blast for Suggesting Russia Should Return to G8
US 9 June 01:29
Putin and Xi Jinping make joint statement following talks
Russia 9 June 00:00
Azerbaijan adhering to UN Charter with policy of isolating Armenia: Farhad Mammadov
Politics 8 June 20:45
Russian new envoy presents credentials to Azerbaijan's FM (PHOTO)
Politics 8 June 18:58