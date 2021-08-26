Turkey reports 19,616 new coronavirus cases, 257 more deaths
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 19,616 in the past 24 hours, and 257 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced, Trend reports citing Hurriyetdailynews.
The ministry’s infographic said that some 15,205 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.
It also added that 297,068 tests were conducted over the past day.
The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 91.7 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.
More than 47.2 million people have received their first doses, while over 36.1 million have been fully vaccinated.
The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 8.1 million.
