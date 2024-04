BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that he had reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding his visit to Ankara, the President of Türkiye told reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

According to him, the date of Putin's visit has not yet been determined.

“The date of his visit to Türkiye has not yet been determined. I hope that specifics will appear on this issue soon,” Erdogan noted.