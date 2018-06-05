Online air tickets to Nakhchivan now available for booking on AZAL’s website

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Starting from today, online air tickets for flights from Baku to Nakhchivan and from Nakhchivan to Baku, departing from June 20, 2018, are available on the website of the national airline Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL).

According to the order of Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers earlier in order to purchase air ticket in this direction, it was necessary to provide the original identity card or passport of the passenger in the Airline’s official sales offices. Thanks to the interagency agreements, this issue was successfully solved.

The cost of air tickets for domestic flights is regulated by the Tariff Council. Currently air ticket for Baku-Nakhchivan and Nakhchivan-Baku flights costs 50 AZN for Azerbaijani citizens and stateless persons, for foreign citizens - 70 AZN.

In the process of the purchase of air ticket on this direction on the www.azal.az website, an additional field will be displayed where passengers can enter their citizenship.

Only economy class air tickets are provided. Air ticket includes free baggage allowance up to 23 kg and hand luggage up to 10 kg (dimensions up to 55х40х23 cm). These rules apply to air tickets purchased online and at sales offices.

Air tickets for a special category of passengers, who receive the appropriate discounts according to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, and which require additional supporting documents, are issued only at the Airline’s official sales offices and at the airports of Baku and Nakhchivan.

Air tickets for Baku-Nakhchivan and Nakhchivan-Baku flights should be purchased online no later than 48 hours before departure.

Also, according to the Airline’s rules, air tickets can be purchased online only if the owner of the plastic card used to buy the air ticket, travels alone, or as part of a group of passengers. The authenticity of the card and its compliance with the passport of the passenger will be checked mandatorily by the registration agents at the airport.

Flights between Baku and Nakhchivan are carried out several times a day (depending on the load factor and season). The detailed schedule is available on the Information section on the Airline's website. Departures from Baku are carried out from the south wing of Terminal 2, Heydar Aliyev International Airport. Departures from Nakhchivan are carried out from both terminals of Nakhchivan International Airport.