SkyUp Airlines launched flight from Lviv to Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5
Trend:
SkyUp Airlines has launched regular flights from Lviv to the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku, Trend reports citing RBC-Ukraine.
The first flight took place on 4 July.
Airplanes from Lviv will depart once a week - every Sunday, and will fly in the opposite direction on Mondays.
