Azerbaijan is ready to share experience with Egypt in support for SMEs - SMBDA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

Trend:

Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov met with First Deputy Secretary of State of Egypt Alaa Ezz, Trend reports citing the agency.

During the meeting, Mammadov spoke about the support which is rendered by the agency to local and foreign businessmen.

Mammadov added that the agency can share its experience with Egypt in the field of support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The issues of developing cooperation between the SMEs of the two countries and organizing joint events in this sphere were discussed at the meeting.