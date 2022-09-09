Timeframe for holding session of Azerbaijan–Switzerland Joint Economic Commission set

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The session of the Azerbaijan–Switzerland Joint Economic Commission will be held at the end of 2022, Ambassador of Switzerland to the Republic of Azerbaijan Muriel Peneveyre said at the celebration of the Swiss National Day, Trend reports.

"Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on January 21, 1992. During this period, the top-level development of Azerbaijan–Switzerland ties were reflected in economy, culture, tourism fields, and people-to-people contacts," she stated.

The ambassador noted that Swiss-funded projects in Azerbaijan as part of the new cooperation program will be based on progress in economic and technical cooperation with the country's Ministry of Economy as a key partner.

Peneveyre pointed out the intensification of high-level visits between the countries, as well as expressed confidence in the successful meeting of the Joint Economic and Trade commission at the end of 2022.