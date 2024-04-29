IsDB celebrates its golden jubilee (VIDEO/PHOTO)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 29. The Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) has celebrated its golden jubilee, the 50th anniversary in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Trend reports from the event venue.

The speech by Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud was delivered by Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, governor of Riyadh region.

Addressing the ceremony, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that IsDB work has made a vital contribution to its member countries and to Muslim communities across the globe, particularly in the face of recent crisis, and it will remain essential in the future.

“We are relying on you to rapidly scale up long term affordable finance, including mobilizing far more private finance. United Nations is your partner and your ally in these efforts, and I wish you all the very best for the next 50 years,” he said.

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristallina Georgieva noted that IsDB has served with professionalism and very deep commitment.

“In a moment of tragedy, and unfortunately there were far too many over the last years, it has swiftly offered a helping hand.

The role of the Islamic Development Bank is only growing in significance,” she said.

Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said that over the years, the EBRD and the Islamic Development Bank have positively collaborated across a number of countries and areas.

“We look forward to continuing the strong relationships between our institutions and maximizing our collective impact,” she said.

The event featured presentation of gift to the Guest of Honor.