ARAS system usage in Azerbaijan decreases average border crossing time - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The use of the Automated Risk Analysis System (ARAS) in Azerbaijan has reduced average border crossing times by 58 percent, clearance times by 15 percent, and physical checks by 20 percent over the past year, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Shahin Baghirov said at the customs business forum today, Trend reports.

“In 2023, the implementation of the ARAS system made it possible to make new achievements in the use of tools. The time spent on customs clearance is reduced, and shipping costs are minimized, creating a favorable business environment for foreign trade participants who comply with customs legislation,” he emphasized.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel